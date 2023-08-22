Arsenal may have thought that their summer business was done after signing David Raya, but a potential season-ending injury for Jurrien Timber has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works.

Indeed, after an injury to William Saliba arguably cost Arsenal the title last season, the Gunners are now, once again, just as short as they once were at the back.

The Gunners are now in need of a new defender, and, as you can imagine, agents have been working overtime to try and get their clients to the Emirates.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief, Arsenal have been offered a number of players over the past week, and one of those has been Ivan Fresneda.

The ‘fantastic’ Spanish full-back has been linked to Arsenal for a little while, and now, he’s been offered to the Gunners once again.

However, according to Romano, this isn’t an imminent transfer as Sporting are the favourites to sign the defender.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Arsenal offered Fresneda

Romano shared what he knows about Arsenal and the Spaniard.

“They are discussing this internally, they had different opportunities, when people saw the situation of Timber, they started to offer players to Arsenal. It is not decided yet, we know that Timber was covering two positions, so they have to decide what type of player will be the right one. I don’t see them spending crazy money, some players offered were Ivan Fresneda, again, he was in the list of the club in January, but now Sporting are the favourites, so it’s not that concrete with Arsenal,” Romano said.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Decent option

This actually wouldn’t be a bad option for Arsenal at all.

At the age of just 18, Fresneda is one for the future, so this signing would have long-term value, and his ability to play at right-back would allow Ben White to act as that extra centre-half cover.

After Saliba’s injury last season, Arsenal can’t let a lack of defensive depth define their season again, so they do need to make a signing in this area.

Keep an eye on this situation as while Fresneda isn’t likely to come in, a new defender is needed.