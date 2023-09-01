Ansu Fati has been the big story in the transfer market over the past few days.

The Spaniard is set to join Brighton, but before his move to The Amex got the greenlight, he was reportedly a top target for Tottenham.

However, according to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Ange Postecoglou turned down the chance to sign Fati as he wanted to pursue a different profile of forward with Ornstein claiming that Brennan Johnson would appear to be the man Tottenham want to bring in.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Postecoglou didn’t want Fati

Ornstein shared what he knows about the £30m player.

“Clearly Ansu Fati was seen as Xavi and Barcelona as among the names they were willing to part with. A number of clubs were offered him including Tottenham and Chelsea, they considered it, in the case of Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou was keen to pursue a different profile of forward, it appears that is Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why not?

It’s hard to understand why Postecoglou didn’t want Fati because from the outside looking in, the Spaniard would be a perfect fit for the Australian.

He’s fast, he gets in behind, he’s versatile and he’s energetic. There’s so much to like about Fati if you’re Postecoglou.

For some reason, the Spurs boss didn’t fancy the Barcelona star, and now it looks like he’ll be headed to Brighton instead.

Tottenham will explore other options, and it appears that Brennan Johnson could indeed be the man they turn to.