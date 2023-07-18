‘Off the table’: Sky journalist drops update on Crystal Palace legend Wilfried Zaha

The latest news has shared that one of the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace icon Wilfried Zaha have pulled out of the race.

Many Crystal Palace fans and also those in the hierarchy are hoping that the winger will still be at the club next season.

The Palace icon’s contract at Selhurst Park expired in June and the Eagles have reportedly offered him a huge new contract which would see him on £200k-a-week.

There have been a few clubs interested, but now, the latest reports from Sky Sports suggests that one of these clubs have pulled out of the race to sign him.

Club pull out of the race to sign Wilfried Zaha

This latest update from Sky Sports News around Wilfried Zaha is no doubt a positive update for Crystal Palace as they look to keep him.

The news has come from journalist Dharmesh Sheth, via Football Daily. The journalist speaks in detail around the future of Zaha.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Dharmesh said: “He’s (Zaha) continuing his rehab actually at Crystal Palace’s training ground. He still hasn’t made his decision on his future. He is still assessing all of his options.

“There are talks that are ongoing with the Turkish club Fenerbahce and there is still a four-year deal on the table from Crystal Palace.

“One source has told Sky Sports News that the offer from Al-Ettifaq, the team that is managed by Steven Gerrard, there was a big big money offer from them to Wilfried Zaha.

“Now it’s off the table because both parties couldn’t agree a deal. It’s clear that he wants to assess everything and rightly so.

“He’s in his 30’s, this could be the last big contract that he signs. He wants to do it for football reasons as well as family reasons.”

Wilfried Zaha is no doubt a Crystal Palace legend and arguably one of the best to ever play for the club.

Due to this, it is no shock to see that Palace have made a big contract offer for him.

Zaha has a lot to think about but with offers disappearing and the player still recovering from an injury, Crystal Palace may be his best option.

The ‘unstoppable‘ player has scored 68 Premier League goals, and the Eagles definitely need this sort of talisman at the club.