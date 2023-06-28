Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal in the coming days, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at the Emirates.

Indeed, at the moment it’s unclear where Havertz will play in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and, as ever, it is unclear how he will settle at Arsenal.

As we saw in last season’s Amazon Prime Documentary, the Gunners have an incredibly tight knit squad right now, and it’s vital that any new signing thrives in the dressing room as much as they do on the pitch.

Luckily, it sounds as though Havertz could thrive in the Arsenal dressing room.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, speaking on Inside Arsenal, Havertz is a big character, and a leader, much in the same way Jorginho is.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Just like Jorginho

Kinsella shared what he knows about Havertz.

“Overall this is a player who can handle pressure, he’s a big personality. He’s a quiet guy. But he’s quite cool, very intelligent, quite savvy. He’s a very interesting guy off the field, he will bring a lot, he’s a bit Jorginho-like in some ways, Jorginho is a bigger talker, but Kai has the gravitas that Jorginho has where he brings people along with him and maybe that will grow as he gets older as well,” Kinsella said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Will fit in well

By the sounds of it, Havertz will fit in just fine at Arsenal.

Indeed, Jorginho has taken to life at the Emirates like a duck to water, and if Havertz is cut from the same cloth he will thrive in north London as well.

Of course, the fact that his former Chelsea teammate is already at Arsenal is bound to help him too, so that settling in period may be even easier for Havertz.

Arsenal seem to have found another player who fits their ethos well.