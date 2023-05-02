‘Off script’ Pundit says Tottenham have a player who just doesn’t follow orders











Gregor Robertson has ripped into both Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro after their shocking performances against Liverpool at the weekend.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, Robertson was discussing Spurs’ problems, and he believes that the fact they have some erratic defenders isn’t helping the north London’s cause.

The pundit outlined both Romero and Porro as problems, stating that he believes that Porro simply does not know how to defend and that he goes wildly off script at times, refusing to follow instructions from managers.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Not following orders

Robertson gave his verdict on Porro.

“They have some wildly erratic individuals within that. They have Romero and they have Porro who just doesn’t look like he knows how to defend in terms of a positional sense or in one vs one duels. You have to throw that into the mix when they have players who just go wildly off script,” Robertson said.

What script?

Robertson says that Porro should be following the script at Tottenham, but we can’t help but ask what the script is.

There have been three managerial changes at Tottenham since Porro came in. Is it much of a surprise that he has no idea to do on the pitch? Yes, he’s making rash decisions and being a bit erratic, but at the end of the day, he’s not received the right guidance at all.

With Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason all in the dugout at different times during Porro’s early Spurs career, is it any surprise that he looks lost on the pitch playing in a league he doesn’t know about and a country he’s not settled in yet.

Porro’s start to life at Tottenham has been terrible, but it’s hard to place all the blame on the right-back.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

