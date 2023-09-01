‘Off’: After Gallagher, another potential Tottenham transfer has just collapsed – journalist

Tottenham are having a frustrating deadline day so far.

The north London club started today with three major targets, but it looks as though they will only get one of them now.

Indeed, Spurs started the day by making bids for Brennan Johnson, Lloyd Kelly and Conor Gallagher, but, now, it looks like Johnson may be the only player who ends up joining.

It was reported earlier this evening that Gallagher had been priced out of a move to Spurs, and now, according to Dan Kilpatrick, their move for Kelly is now also off.

We hate to say it, but it looks as though Spurs could now be left short at the back.

Don’t get us wrong, the numbers will be there with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies all ready to fill-in, but, if we’re being honest, those players aren’t quite up to standard for a team looking to push for a top four spot this year.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Whether or not Tottenham have time left in the window to reconfigure and get someone else through the door in this position remains to be seen, but if they don’t they may just be one injury away from another potential defensive disaster.

Spurs could really do with another defender through the door before the deadline.