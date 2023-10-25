Callum Wilson believes Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is not at all happy with Mikel Arteta for the way he has been treated recently.

The Englishman was the Gunners’ undisputed number one until about last month. He hadn’t really done a lot wrong, but Arteta decided to replace him with David Raya. That hasn’t really worked, but the Arsenal boss is still continuing with his compatriot.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Callum Wilson thinks Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale will be fuming

Aaron Ramsdale has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since he first got into Arsenal’s side following his £30 million move in 2021 (Sky Sports).

The Englishman replaced Bernd Leno and didn’t look back. He was outstanding and even got into the Premier League Team of the Season last campaign.

When Arsenal brought David Raya in during the summer transfer window, there were many eyebrows raised. That only increased after the Brentford loanee replaced Ramsdale last month.

Now, even though the Spanish goalkeeper is making plenty of mistakes and attracting a ton of criticism, Mikel Arteta is refusing to drop him, and that left many Arsenal fans disgruntled.

Ramsdale’s England teammate Callum Wilson believes the Arsenal number one, who was on the bench in Seville last night, will be fuming right now as a result.

The Newcastle United striker said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Surely he (Ramsdale) will lose faith when the other person is not playing as well as they should be and you’re still not then getting an opportunity.

“You’re thinking ‘what’s happened here?!’ Basically, someone has come in, the manager wants a look at them, fine. If they’re doing well, absolutely not a problem.

“But you have paid a lot of money for me in the first place as well. If someone is making a mistake and you’re still not getting put in, what do you do?”

Wilson was then asked if Ramsdale would be ‘fuming’ right now. He replied: “Of course!”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arteta has to drop David Raya

David Raya started for Arsenal against Sevilla last night, and he was unconvincing once again.

The Spaniard made a meal of a couple of passes in the first half and that could’ve easily cost the Gunners. He then nearly conceded what would’ve been a comedy goal right at the end of the game when Arsenal were desperately holding onto their lead.

Arteta was right to give Raya opportunities after bringing him to the club, but after all the errors recently, it’s time for the Arsenal boss to make the big decision – drop the Spaniard and bring Ramsdale back.

However, if the last few weeks are anything to go by, Arteta will continue to stick with Raya, and that, in our opinion, will push Ramsdale a step closer to leaving Arsenal.