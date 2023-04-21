'Of course': £70m player says he wants Arsenal to win the league, after claims Arteta could sign him











Moises Caicedo is supporting Arsenal in the title race as we head into the business end of the Premier League season.

The Ecuadorian, of course, very nearly signed for the Gunners in the January transfer window after a £70m bid from the north London club.

Eventually, a move to the Emirates would be blocked as Brighton wanted to keep their star midfielder, but while Caicedo didn’t get the chance to play for Arsenal, there are no hard feelings there.

Indeed, the midfielder says that despite his failed transfer to Arsenal, he’d still like to see the Gunners win the league this season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

When asked by The Telegraph if he’d like to see Arsenal win the league, Caicedo said:



“Of course, I hope so but let’s see.”

The Brighton midfielder clearly does have some sort of affinity for the Gunners, and that could bode well for Arsenal as we head into the summer transfer window.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo is still a player of interest to Mikel Arteta as we head into the summer transfer window, and the fact that the Brighton star wants to see Arsenal win the league goes to show that he could well be open to this move.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go in this title race and a long way to go in terms of Caicedo making the move to Arsenal, but it has to be said that it is very interesting to hear the South American so publicly backing the team he almost joined to win the Premier League title.

Whether or not Arsenal win the league remains to be seen, but if they do, there may be a few celebrations in the Caicedo household.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

