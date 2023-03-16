Odegaard says he's been so impressed by Jakub Kiwior in training











Martin Odegaard has lauded Jakub Kiwior following his Arsenal debut, telling the club’s official website that the January signing has been really impressive in training since his arrival.

Kiwior was one of three players to join the Gunners in the winter, arriving for £20 million. Unlike Jorginho and Leandro Trossard, he arrived as a newbie to the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And that may help explain why Mikel Arteta has taken his time to introduce the Poland international into the side. Of course, he is also competing with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for a place in the team.

Odegaard lauds Kiwior

But Arsenal fans did get their first glimpse of Kiwior last week. The 23-year-old made his bow for the club in the first-leg of their Europa League with Sporting.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

It was not the easiest night for the youngster. He did not cover himself in glory for Sporting’s first goal.

But it would appear that Odegaard was impressed. And he explained how Kiwior had earned the opportunity with his performances at London Colney since his arrival.

“Another positive from the first leg for us was Jakub Kiwior making his debut. It was great for him to get his first minutes with us because he’s been training really well since he joined,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“So for him to play his first game from the start, in a big occasion like that, was a great opportunity for him and you could see his qualities. I’m sure he will just get better and better now, especially when he understands more of what we’re doing, builds those relationships on the pitch with the rest of the team and develops the language too.”

Gunners can take their time with centre-back

Arsenal are in an amazing position when it comes to someone like Kiwior. They do not need him to hit the ground running because of the way their other centre-backs are performing.

Should Saliba or Gabriel pick up a knock or suspension at any point, Arteta also has Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu or Rob Holding to turn to.

So Kiwior can take his time to adapt to his new surroundings.

That approach ultimately ended up working wonders for Saliba – with the Frenchman looking an absolute class act in the Premier League following his debut this season.

Perhaps history will end up repeating itself with Kiwior over the coming years.