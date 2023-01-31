Odegaard reacts after Arsenal make Mohamed Elneny announcement











Martin Odegaard has sent a message of support to Mohamed Elneny on Instagram after Arsenal announced on their official website that he will be out for an extended period due to a knee injury.

Elneny has been sidelined for a little while after suffering an injury in training. Mikel Arteta recently issued an ominous update on the 30-year-old, suggesting that he was concerned that he could miss the rest of the season.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And it now seems increasingly likely that Elneny could miss the remaining months of the campaign. Arsenal have now announced on their official website that he will be out for an extended period after undergoing surgery.

Odegaard reacts as Arsenal announce Elneny surgery

The surgery was successful. However, it is a worry that Arsenal have held back from publicly revealing a timeframe for Elneny to make his return.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It is a big blow for Arsenal. Elneny has not been a regular starter this season by any means. But he clearly brings a lot to the squad. And he is an important player for depth.

And the news has prompted teammates to send messages of support, with Odegaard wishing Elneny well on Instagram after the news was announced…

Cr. odegaard.98 – © 2023 INSTAGRAM

Of course, there is a question surrounding Elneny’s long-term future at Arsenal. His contract expires in the summer. The Gunners do have an option. But it is becoming clear that they want to strengthen in midfield.

It would certainly be a very sad way for Elneny’s time at Arsenal to come to an end if he has already made his final appearance.