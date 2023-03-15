‘Obsession’: 31-year-old says he was desperate to come back to Tottenham after Pochettino sold him











Speaking on The High Performance Podcast, Tottenham coach, Ryan Mason, has been discussing his playing career and how he managed to stay motivated at Hull City.

Mason was discussing what drove him on days where it was tough to get out of bed and give it his all in the gym, and the former midfielder says that he would often dream of returning to Tottenham to motivate him to kick on at Hull.

Mason, of course, played for Spurs for a number of years before joining the Tigers, and he was desperate to go back almost as soon as he was sold by Mauricio Pochettino.

Mason would dream of Spurs return

The 31-year-old spoke about wanting to come back to Tottenham.

“I was dreaming. I was massive on visualisation. I imagined myself playing for Tottenham again. That was the goal. I had left, but the new goal was to get back to that level and play for Tottenham and England again. You have these thoughts, these images, this obsession to get there I guess,” Mason said.

Shame

Mason would use the idea of returning to Tottenham to drive him during his time at Hull, but sadly, he never got the chance to show Spurs what they were really missing.

Indeed, the midfielder’s career was cut short by a head injury sustained for Hull against Chelsea back in the 2016/17 season, and that put an end to any dream Mason had of playing for Spurs again.

However, as we know, that didn’t stop the 31-year-old from making a return to Tottenham. He’s currently a first-team coach at the north London club and he’s even managed the first-team for a few games after the departure of Jose Mourinho back in 2021.

Mason may not have been able to play for Spurs again, but he did get the chance to manage them.

