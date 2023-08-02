The latest news around Everton from Fabrizio Romano is a very positive update around the club making a move for Youssef Chermiti.

The Italian journalist shared the news earlier this week that Everton had reached an agreement in principal with Sporting for Chermiti. Now, the deal has escalated and it looks like the player will be joining soon.

Romano reported: “Agreement on personal terms now being sealed then Youssef Chermiti will be in England for medical tests as Everton player. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

With Everton battling relegation the last couple of seasons, they desperately need to make some attacking signings this summer.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Everton close to signing Chermiti

The 19-year-old is highly rated and has bags of potential. No doubt this will be a very exciting signing for Everton fans.

The ‘superb‘ centre-forward has already made 22 senior appearances but is clearly not the full package, So far, he has only scored three goals.

Everton will no doubt be happy with the signing. Despite this, he shouldn’t be a player heavily relied on and seems like more of a future prospect.

They lacked goals in regards to their strikers last season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin can not be relied on as much and so strengthening is key.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

With teams around Everton buying top talent, the Toffees need to make sure that they do not fall behind. They only just survived relegation last season and need to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

If they do not get away from the bottom five or six teams sooner rather than later than they will continue to be dragged down and eventually go down.