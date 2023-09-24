Now a real possibility ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old joins Tottenham in January

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides already considering a move for Jota in the January transfer window, with the winger’s future in Saudi Arabia up in the air.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that the Portuguese could leave the Kingdom after just a few months after being left out of Al-Ittihad’s squad for the Saudi Pro League.

Jota is someone Ange Postecoglou knows incredibly well. The pair enjoyed so much success together at Celtic, with the winger scoring 28 goals and contributing 26 assists in 83 games in all competitions.

Photo by Richard Callis /Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror reports that the 24-year-old could leave Saudi Arabia in January after not being registered for the squad in the league. And Tottenham are one of the teams monitoring his situation ahead of the January window.

Tottenham eyeing Jota in January

The Mirror notes that the prospect of Jota moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a real possibility. But there are other Premier League sides keeping an eye on his future.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

You would imagine after such a disappointing move that Jota will relish the chance to be reunited with Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou has previously labelled the wide-man ‘outstanding‘. And it was his form while working with the Australian which led to the Saudi league taking notice and spending £25 million on him.

Tottenham are also a team on the up. They have made a brilliant start to the campaign. And they are playing some of the most exciting football in the Premier League.

If Postecoglou and Spurs come calling in January, then you would imagine it is going to be a difficult move for Jota to turn down after such a turbulent spell.