Nottingham Forest transfer news: Romano shares exciting Navas update
Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” on Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds have been in talks with PSG over the Costa Rica international over the past few days.
And fresh from Forest’s signing of Felipe, Romano had more good news for the City Ground faithful.
He tweeted that Forest have an agreement in place on a loan deal for Navas until the end of the season.
“Keylor has accepted Forest days ago and now it’s sealed, documents finally signed,” added Romano.
John Percy of The Telegraph went on to claim that Navas has in fact completed his Forest medical in Paris.
Forest are “expecting to close the deal in time” and could even have him in goal against Leeds this weekend.
Coup for Forest
Forest are currently without Dean Henderson, who’s reportedly facing four to six weeks out with a muscular injury.
Although Wayne Hennessey has stepped up, Steve Cooper has been eager to bring in more reinforcements.
Now, it looks as though Forest will be getting themselves one of the best goalkeepers in the game.
Navas has made over 100 competitive appearances for both PSG and Real Madrid, as well as winning 110 caps for Costa Rica.
The 36-year-old has also won over 20 trophies during his career, including three Champions Leagues and four FIFA Club World Cups.
However, Navas has struggled for game time this season. He hasn’t featured in Ligue 1 or the Champions League.
His only appearances have come in the Coupe de France, with Christophe Galtier preferring Gianluigi Donnarumma in between the sticks.
PSG’s loss is Forest’s gain, as they look set to get themselves an absolutely world-class goalkeeper.
