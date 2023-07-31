Nottingham Forest now interested in ‘amazing’ 27-year-old Tottenham player

Nottingham Forest are interested in Davinson Sanchez after the Tottenham Hotspur defender decided against joining Spartak Moscow this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential piece, which notes that the Colombian had previously been interested in joining Galatasaray.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham appear to be very open to the idea of selling Davinson Sanchez in the transfer window. Of course, the centre-back has had a tough time in recent years – struggling to silence his doubters and critics during his spell in North London.

Nottingham Forest eyeing Davinson Sanchez

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tottenham had agreed a £12.9 million fee with Spartak Moscow for Sanchez. But the move seems to have fallen through. Sanchez had reservations about joining the Russian side.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Perhaps he could now end up moving elsewhere in the Premier League. The Mail suggests that Nottingham Forest are keen on Sanchez as they prepare for their second year back at the highest level.

Centre-back was an issue at times for Forest last season. Steve Cooper had to deal with a number of injuries. And the club were made to rue not being able to register Steve Cook for the second-half of the campaign.

Forest have not been as active in the market this summer. And they are yet to welcome a new centre-back to the club. So perhaps they feel that Sanchez could represent good value for money.

It would potentially be a gamble to make a move. Sanchez has struggled to keep mistakes out of his game, particularly in the last few years.

But he is someone who previously became Tottenham’s record signing after an impressive spell with Ajax. Mauricio Pochettino labelled him ‘amazing‘ upon his arrival at Spurs.

He could be an inspired addition if it clicks for him at the City Ground.