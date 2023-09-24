Report: Nott’m Forest now want to sign ‘terrific’ England U21 player after watching him in person last week

Nottingham Forest are showing no signs of slowing down with their recruitment drive and are now looking to the Championship for players.

Forest have once had a busy summer and they were hugely active on deadline day, adding a number of new faces.

And according to The Sun, Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney could be the next in line for a move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest want to sign Hayden Hackney

According to The Sun, Forest are keeping a close eye on Hackney as he continues to impress for Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, Hackney only signed a new deal in 2022, a deal which Carrick felt at the time was richly deserved.

“Hayden has been terrific since I came and the couple of games before that he played really well. That’s kind of how it works, you get rewarded for your good work. He fully deserves it,” Carrick said.

It’s reported that Forest could try to use Lewis O’Brien in a move to bring Hackney to Trentside as they look to add more quality young players to the ranks.

Hackney is already a full England under-21 international.

One to watch

The Championship has a habit of producing players who are good enough to make the step up and Hayden Hackney very much looks like someone who can do that.

He has been great for Boro in the main and while they have struggled a tad this season, Hackney continues to impress.

Certainly, he’d fit in nicely at Forest with Steve Cooper and he’s one to watch going into future windows.