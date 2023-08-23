Nottingham Forest now ’emerging as favourites’ to sign Champions League-winning attacker

The latest reports are suggesting that Nottingham Forest are now leading the race to sign a Champions League winner this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are ’emerging as favourites’ to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi this transfer window.

The report goes on to say that his current club Chelsea are ‘open to letting’ the winger move on. Fulham and Everton are also keen.

Apparently, Hudson-Odoi’s brother and agent was at Forest’s game against Sheffield United last Friday night.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest winning the race for Callum Hudson-Odoi

It would be a great boost for the club if they were to win the signature of the 22 year-old who has won the Champions League.

He is an exciting winger who is reportedly available for just £8million this summer. With multiple clubs competing it would be a big statement of intent if they won the race.

The slight catch with Hudson-Odoi is the fact that he suffered a bad injury and since then he hasn’t been able to get back to his best.

Despite this, a move to a club like Nottingham Forest could be perfect to get him back to his best. He is still so young and has time to reach the high ceiling many believe he has.

Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The squad definitely needs improving at Nottingham Forest if they want to stay in the division this season.

Due to this, bringing in a “top quality” signing like Hudson-Odoi would be a big statement of intent and would show their rivals that they mean business.