Nottingham Forest now ‘confident’ they’ll sign Champions League winner before 11pm – journalist

Nottingham Forest are still trying to get a deal for former Liverpool striker Divock Origi over the line before the window shuts.

Forest are having a mad finish to the window and have made moves for a number of players.

Reports tonight claim they are also about to sign Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele.

And alongside the Omobamidele deal, it seems Forest are also close to signing Origi as well.

Nottingham Forest confident of signing Divock Origi

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Forest are still working at getting a deal done for Origi.

Indeed, the Reds are said to be confident of getting it done before the 11pm deadline.

Origi has had a dismal spell in Milan since moving to AC from Liverpool. However, he maintains a good reputation in England after his cult-hero antics with the Anfield club.

Forest have been looking to bring in a new forward all summer and the move to send Brennan Johnson to Tottenham today has only accelerated those plans.

Origi will be hoping to prove himself once again in England. Dubbed an ‘outstanding‘ forward by Jurgen Klopp, the Belgian has had interest from the likes of West Ham and Sheffield United this summer.