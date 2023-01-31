Nottingham Forest reignite deal for Keylor Navas











Nottingham Forest are going again to try and sign Keylor Navas from PSG and will make a final push for the stopper this evening.

Forest’s move for Navas had appeared dead in the water earlier on today. Forest had wanted to sign Navas after seeing Dean Henderson ruled out.

But despite earlier claims, Sky Sports have now claimed this evening that Forest are now back for Navas. Its claimed that the Reds will make a late push to sign Navas, with fresh hope that there’ll be a deal done before 11pm.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Sky claims Navas is keen on signing for Forest and wants to play in the Premier League. It’s suggested there is no ‘optimism’ that a loan deal can be agreed before the deadline.

Navas – who is thought to earn £200k-a-week – has bags of experience following spells with Real Madrid and now PSG.

TBR’s View: Navas some signing for Forest

If Forest end up with both Navas and Henderson as goalkeepers then you’d have to say they have two fine stoppers.

Keylor Navas has been a class act all his career. He was brilliant in Madrid and won the lot, and his experience and quality can only be a good thing for Forest.

If they can indeed get this one done, then it’s yet another statement of intent from the Forest owners.