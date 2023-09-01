Nottingham Forest have now made £25m bid for 24-year-old Chelsea player

Nottingham Forest are looking to snatch Trevoh Chalobah from the grasp of Bayern Munich, with Steve Cooper’s side making a £25 million bid for the Chelsea player.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail’s live transfer blog (1/9; 14:15), which notes that Forest are on the verge of receiving £45 million for Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah looks set to leave Stamford Bridge on deadline day. The Daily Mail reports that he had been expected to end up in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich pursuing a season-long loan.

Nottingham Forest make £25m bid for Chalobah

However, it now seems that Chelsea may have the opportunity to sell him to a Premier League rival.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Nottingham Forest have made a £25 million bid for Chalobah. It is not yet clear whether the offer will be accepted. But the report does hint that Chelsea may prefer a permanent sale rather than a loan move.

Chalobah could be a really decent signing for Forest. He is extremely versatile. He can play in defence or in midfield. And he knows Steve Cooper well, having played under him for England’s youth teams.

It would be another positive move for Forest if they could now agree a deal. But clearly, battling with Bayern could be a tricky challenge.