Nottingham Forest have made bid for ‘outstanding’ player who’s desperate for Manchester United move

Nottingham Forest are understood to have made a late bid for Sofyan Amrabat, but the midfielder has his heart set on joining Manchester United today.

That is according to The Sun’s live transfer blog, which notes that United have now sent a private jet as they look to push a move for the Moroccan across the line.

It is a surprise that Sofyan Amrabat remains at Fiorentina heading into the final hours of the transfer window. The 27-year-old was ‘outstanding‘ at the World Cup late last year. And it seemed inevitable that he would swiftly move away.

Nottingham Forest understood to have made Amrabat bid

It appears that Manchester United are closing in on signing the £30 million-rated midfielder. However, The Sun reports that Nottingham Forest have made a late bid for Amrabat. Meanwhile, Fulham are also admirers.

The bad news for Steve Cooper and Marco Silva is that Amrabat apparently has his heart set on moving to Old Trafford. And thus, Forest will have to look elsewhere.

It would have been a huge statement for Forest to win the race for Amrabat – particularly given some of the clubs he has been linked with in recent months.

They look set to miss out. However, it should perhaps whet the appetite of fans for what Forest may do in the final hours of the window.