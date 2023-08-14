‘Nothing advanced’: Romano suggests Tottenham haven’t moved strongly for £30m PL player yet

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for defender Aymeric Laporte but it doesn’t seem that a move will be happening anytime soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano and his Caught Offside briefing, the future of Tottenham target Laporte is still uncertain.

Romano said: “There is interest from clubs in England, Spain and also Saudi Arabia but nothing is advanced yet for Aymeric Laporte and I think he still has chances to stay at Manchester City. Laporte will take his time, he’s not desperate to leave and will only do that if the right opportunity will come.”

It has been reported that Tottenham are keeping an eye on the Manchester City defender this summer. He is apparently valued at around £30million.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs haven’t moved strongly for Laporte

With Spurs signing a fair few players this summer transfer window and also losing Harry Kane, you would expect them to be very active towards the end of the transfer window.

Now, it will be very interesting to see who they look to buy. They played their first game of the season last weekend against Brentford and it finished 2-2. They looked decent in attack but they did concede a fair few chances.

A top centre-back, who has won it all with Manchester City, like Laporte, would no doubt be a great signing for Tottenham.

He would add some much needed experience and also improve the depth in the centre-back position at the club this season.

Photo by Copa/Getty Images

There were definitely glimpses of quality in their first match of the season. Despite this, if they want to get themselves back in the top four, they definitely need some more additions.

Hopefully we see Daniel Levy make some moves in the transfer window sooner rather than later and making an official bid for Laporte would be a great move.