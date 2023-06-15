Shaka Hislop has admitted that he is shocked to see Arsenal target Kai Havertz, insisting that nothing about a potential move for the Chelsea star makes sense to him.

Hislop was speaking to ESPN after reports ramped up over the last 24 hours suggesting that Arsenal are pushing to sign the Germany international this summer.

Kai Havertz has had a really underwhelming time at Chelsea. The high point was obviously the winning goal in the Champions League final. But very little has gone right for him since.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, that appears to have left Mikel Arteta sensing an opportunity. As reported by 90min, Arsenal have held talks with Chelsea and Havertz’s representatives about a potential move.

Hislop shocked as Arsenal target Kai Havertz

The problem is that the Blues reportedly want around £70 million for the 24-year-old. And with that, Hislop cannot understand why Arsenal are making this push.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

“I am,” he told ESPN when asked if he was surprised by Arsenal pursuing Havertz. “I’m just not sure where Kai Havertz fits in this Arsenal. He’s done nothing in three years at Chelsea to suggest that he’s going to be worth that kind of money, that he’s going to discover the form we saw at Leverkusen. And then you look at Arsenal’s attacking lineup, and again, I’m just not sure who he takes the place of. Or is he coming in as a squad player? It just doesn’t make an awful lot of sense to me at all.

“Nothing about this makes sense for me.”

There can surely be little doubt that Havertz is much better than what he has been able to show for much of his time at Stamford Bridge.

There have been several factors behind his struggles. Certainly, Arteta is confident that he can improve significantly in the future.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal are prepared to go anywhere near what Chelsea want for Havertz. But they obviously feel that they have a chance of bringing him to the Emirates.

What must be said is that Arsenal have got very little wrong in the market over the last couple of years. They have also really benefitted from signing players who are not strangers to the Premier League.

It is likely that many Arsenal fans will take a similar view to Hislop when it comes to Havertz. But clearly, it would be foolish to write him off if he did end up in North London this summer.