Once again, Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is up in the air.

The striker is being constantly linked with a move away from Spurs right now, and inevitably, that means his every move is being analysed to the nth degree.

Every Instagram like, every Twitter follow and every bit of body language in pre-season is being broken down by fans and pundits alike.

Interestingly, Tom Barclay spotted an interaction between Kane and Daniel Levy during pre-season, and he says that everyone in attendance noted what happened between the two.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Barclay shared what he saw Kane and Levy doing.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kane and Levy’s interaction

Barclay shared what he saw.

“Tottenham’s squad were given a welcomed greeting when performers in aboriginal dress did a performance to give safe passage to all visitors, and that involved some song and dance while the Spurs players and directors, including Daniel Levy, watched on and clapped at various points. At the end of that Harry Kane, who is here, led all of the players to have handshakes with all the performers and then had a hearty handshake with Daniel Levy himself which was noted by everyone,” Barclay said.

Photo by Visionhaus

Don’t over-analyse

Of course, it’s infinitely easier said than done, but every Tottenham fan could spare themselves a lot of heartache if they didn’t waste time over-analysing everything Kane does this summer.

The striker won’t give anything away. He’s a clever operator, and he won’t be giving away any clues unless he has made a firm decision.

In the summer of 2021, Kane was very clear when he decided to stay at Tottenham – sending a tweet to broach the subject, and while it’s easy to get excited about a handshake with Daniel Levy, it probably doesn’t really mean anything.

Don’t get too caught up in this storm as it’s impossible to piece together the full picture via these small interactions.