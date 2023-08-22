‘Not yet involved’: Journalist says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool midfielder wasn’t in training today

It looks like one Liverpool midfielder is currently not in training due to an injury according to journalist Paul Gorst.

Liverpool have been trying to upgrade their midfield this summer transfer window but it looks like they won’t have as much depth in midfield for their upcoming game.

The club saw Curtis Jones not available for the game against Bournemouth due to injury and it looks like he is still not fully recovered.

The journalist for the Liverpool Echo said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz both took part in Liverpool’s training session today after injury scares against Bournemouth. Curtis Jones not yet involved it seems after that ankle issue.”

Curtis Jones not spotted in Liverpool training

Despite Curtis Jones not always being a starter for the club, it will be a blow that he has not been spotted in training and is therefore a doubt for their upcoming match.

The 22 year-old central midfielder definitely adds good quality to the squad and also puts in good performances when called upon.

Despite being so young, the ‘brilliant‘ player has already managed 98 appearances for Liverpool. As well as his defensive abilities, he also has good attacking qualities. He has managed 11 goals and also 11 assists.

The Englishman, who has won multiple trophies with the club, will be missed and hopefully, he will return sooner rather than later.

It will be a really hard test against Newcastle. They will be heading to St. James’ Park to face a team who scored five goals in their last home match.

Due to this, Klopp would no doubt love to have all of his options available for the upcoming game. Hopefully, the injury is not a big one.