Chris Sutton has now shared that he has real doubts over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford when speaking yesterday.

Sutton was talking on the BBC’s Monday Night Club and said that he was not convinced by Pickford.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Sutton claimed that he preferred a calmer presence in goal and thought Pickford was unsettling for his defence.

Sutton said: “He always has a trick in him, Jordan Pickford. There is also that feeling that the unexpected is going to happen.

“He’s hyperactive. I always prefer a calmer, more sedate goalkeeper.

“He is box office and a great shot stopper but in truth I’m not totally convinced that’s what you need.

“You need calm, and just do your job, you don’t want goalkeepers just tearing out their box. I’m not sure about him.”

And although some may agree with Sutton’s comments, the timing of them does seem quite puzzling.

Sutton thinks Pickford is an unsettling presence for his Everton defence

Jordan Pickford was outstanding against Sheffield United last weekend in their 2-2 draw and possibly produced the double-save of the season.

To attribute any blame to £30m Pickford for his unfortunate own-goal would seem very harsh.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Pickford now heads to England duty as the country’s number one and still doesn’t look under too much threat from Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

And that is largely because of the consistency he’s shown under Gareth Southgate.

TBR view:

Although there is some merit to calling Pickford’s style erratic, Sutton’s comments seem so harsh on the Everton man.

Pickford is a leader for his side and can be inspiring on his day.

Question marks over Pickford’s form have largely dissipated in the last year or so and the goalkeeper seems to have improved his concentration.

And given Sutton’s comments follow Pickford’s Sheffield United performance, they seem unfair.

Sean Dyche will no doubt be very happy with his Everton number one, and surely neither Pickford or his manager will be given too much thought to comments like Sutton’s.