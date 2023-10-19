Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the very best players in the Premier League.

The full-back is one of the most devastating creative forces the division has ever seen, and he is blessed with a talent that many could only ever dream of having.

However, with that being said, the defender does have his critics.

Indeed, it’s often stated that the Liverpool star isn’t necessarily one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and now, another aspect of his game has been called into question.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Micah Richards has actually been speaking about Alexander-Arnold’s dribbling ability, claiming that while the full-back has incredible technique in terms of ball-striking, he doesn’t actually think he’s a brilliant dribbler.

Not a great dribbler

Richards spoke about the full-back’s dribbling ability or lack of it.

“He has the best technique I’ve seen in the Premier League from a full-back. Passing, crossing, shooting, dribbling not so much, but he always gets there you know?” Richards said.

“He’s top.”

Not his role

Yes, Alexander-Arnold isn’t necessarily the best dribbler in the world, but he doesn’t have to be.

With the way Liverpool play, drives from deep don’t have to be a key part of their game, Alexander-Arnold can get into position via smart movement, quick passing and space exploitation.

Of course, watching a full-back gallop the full length of the pitch is one of the greatest sights in football, but you can be an incredibly effective attacking force from that position without being a brilliant dribbler.

Alexander-Arnold is a world-class talent, and while there may be one or two gaps in his game, he more than makes up for it by being so brilliant in other departments.

He may not be the best dribbler in the world, but he’s certainly one of the best players on the planet.