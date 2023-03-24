'Not sacked': German journalist delivers intriguing Nagelsmann update after Tottenham links











Julian Nagelsmann looks set to be replaced as the manager of Bayern Munich, and, inevitably, that has sparked rumours about the German potentially taking the Tottenham Hotspur job.

The Bayern Munich boss had been linked to Spurs quite strongly back in 2021, and it sounds as though the north London club are once again keen on the promising young coach.

However, it sounds as though bringing him to the club may not be as straightforward as you may think.

Indeed, according to Florian Plettenburg, Nagelsmann isn’t actually going to be sacked by Bayern Munich, instead he is going to be released from his role while remaining on the club’s payroll until he finds a new club.

❗️News #Nagelsmann: He is already aware of the decision since yesterday. He will be informed of the final decision today. Important: He will be released. NOT sacked. He remains on the payroll until he finds a new club. Zembrod/Toppmöller will also have to leave. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/e0jQtaxMrr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 24, 2023

While this still gives Tottenham a chance to get Nagelsmann in as their Conte replacement, it also puts the ball firmly in the German’s court.

Indeed, if the manager knows that he’s still going to be paid handsomely by Bayern Munich for the foreseeable future, he has no real reason to go out and search for a new job straight away, especially if it doesn’t suit him.

Let’s be real, the Tottenham job is a bit of a poisoned chalice right now, and while Nagelsmann may be keen to come and test himself in the Premier League, he has plenty of time to assess his options and pick his next destination wisely.

If Nagelsmann had been sacked, he may have been in a bit more of a rush to go and find a new job, but if he’s still on the Bayern payroll, he can afford to be patient and make a choice that is right for him – whether that decision is to join Spurs or to steer well clear of the chance to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

