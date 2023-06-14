Kylian Mbappe rocked the footballing world this week as it was reported that he’s told PSG that he will not be extending his contract to 2025 as was originally planned.

That, in turn, has meant that Mbappe may well be on the market this summer, and, understandably, fans of all the top clubs across Europe are attentive to this situation.

Liverpool have always been admirers of Mbappe. In fact, the player himself admitted last year that he had held talks with the Reds about potentially moving to Anfield.

While Liverpool have had a long-term interest in Mbappe, this isn’t a deal that is going to happen this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Indeed, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano noted that Mbappe would not be joining Liverpool, pointing out that this deal is too expensive for the Reds to even consider.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool won’t get Mbappe

Romano shared what he knows about the French forward.

“Let me mention some other clubs. Some of you may remember a year ago that Mbappe when he renewed his contract communicated in public and said that Liverpool tried to sign him. Now guys for Liverpool it is not possible. They pulled out of the Jude Bellingham deal because they don’t have the money for that kind of investment,” Romano said.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bad timing

This must be so frustrating for Liverpool as the timing on this deal is off.

Mbappe is on the market at a time where Liverpool don’t have Champions League football and need to spend big on other areas of the pitch.

In years gone by, this could’ve been one the Reds could’ve looked at, but, sadly, it’s not going to happen.

Mbappe would’ve been brilliant alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez up top. Their combined pace would’ve been frightening as Nunez and Mbappe are the 2nd and third fastest players in Europe respectively according to The Speeds Database.

Sadly, we may never get to see Mbappe in the Premier League as a move to Real Madrid almost feels inevitable.