Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, but, in all honesty, it has been very easy to pick holes in the Reds’ performances so far this season.

Indeed, the Merseyside club have kept just one clean sheet in the league so far this term, and if it weren’t for Alisson Becker’s continued brilliance, they would’ve conceded so many goals this season.

Simply put, the Reds’ defence hasn’t been good enough, and speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Steve Nicol has highlighted three players who he believes has gone backwards.

The pundit stated that Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson aren’t performing the way they used to, and now, Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make on all of these players.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gotten worse

Nicol spoke about the Reds’ defensive problems.

“The defence has gone from being totally rock solid to being vulnerable. The time it has been vulnerable has lasted two long, and you have to start looking at the person in the jersey. As good as Liverpool are going forwards, you can’t win the Premier League or anything else if you have to score three or four goals because you’ll lose two or three. Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson on paper, what is the problem? But they’re not performing the way they used to. I’m not saying one has to go or they all need to go, but Jurgen Klopp now has to decide if someone has to go or if he will fix it,” Nicol said

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tough to solve

Liverpool are in a real conundrum with their defence here in that none of these players are bad individually, but they don’t seem to be working well together.

The Reds’ high line is being exploited time and time again, while their issues down the right side aren’t subsiding either.

As Nicol says, Jurgen Klopp may start to look at individuals, but, even then, we have to wonder if that would solve the Reds’ ongoing problems.