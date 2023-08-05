‘Not part of Arteta’s plans’: Arsenal in talks to sell ‘phenomenal’ player – journalist

Arsenal have a top talent in their ranks in Folarin Balogun, but his future at the Emirates Stadium looks uncertain.

The Gunners striker is back at N5 after a fruitful loan spell at Reims, where he was one of the signings of the season.

However, rather than giving him a first-team chance it looks as though Arsenal may be willing to cash in this summer.

The Gunners talent is apparently on the radar of Inter Milan, who are looking to bolster their attacking ranks,

They reportedly wanted West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca, but he is said to have agreed a move to Atalanta instead.

With that in mind, they’re now apparently focusing on Balogun again.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on the state of play involving Arsenal, Inter and Balogun.

Some reports have suggested that the Gunners value Balogun at £40million, while others have his value as £50million.

Our view

Balogun is a ‘phenomenal’ talent who looks set for a huge future in the game.

Goal.com had him in their top 10 signings of 2022-23. Reims certainly struck gold when they signed him on loan.

You could argue it’s bizarre that Arsenal are willing – maybe even eager – to sell Balogun this summer.

Surely he could do a job in the Gunners squad now? Particularly now that Gabriel Jesus is on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, let’s see how this story progresses. It looks like Inter really want him, and Arsenal appear to want to sell.

Arsenal certainly have a lot of leverage in discussions as his contract runs until 2025 and he’s clearly shown his quality.