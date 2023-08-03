‘Not open to proceeding’: Romano claims Juventus have pulled plug on move for reported £35m Liverpool target

Liverpool have been interested in Jean-Clair Todibo and Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update on the player.

Liverpool have been heavily linked to the Frenchman for a while now. If they do want to sign him, then the latest news is definitely a positive.

Speaking about Todibo, Romano shared how another European club have stopped their pursuit of him. He said: “Juventus are not open to proceeding on Jean Clair Todibo deal due to conditions asked by OGC Nice. There are more clubs interested in the French centre back who could be on the move this summer.”

With a top club pulling out of the deal for Todibo, now would be the perfect time for Liverpool to make a move and strengthen their defence.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Juventus stop trying to sign Todibo

If Liverpool are keen on signing him, then they will reportedly have to pay around £35million this summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are not messing around this summer. They are looking to sign top talent and rebuild the squad.

The club would have not been happy that they finished fifth in the Premier League last season. In order to make sure this doesn’t happen next season, they are rebuilding the squad.

Todibo is still only 23 years-old but has been playing at a very high division in Ligue 1. He clearly has the potential to succeed at a high level.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

With Virgil van Dijk at the club, Todibo has the perfect mentor and leader to help him improve and reach the potential Liverpool clearly think he has.

Now, with Juventus pulling out of the race, Liverpool look like they have a clearer line to try and sign the centre-back this summer.