‘Not once’: Darren Bent shares what really disappointed him about Bukayo Saka’s NLD display for Arsenal

Darren Bent has admitted that he was disappointed with Bukayo Saka during the North London derby as the Arsenal star did not attempt to run at Destiny Udogie often enough.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday; a result which leaves both sides unbeaten in the Premier League table.

Bukayo Saka played a key role in both of Arsenal’s goals. It was his strike which was deflected in by Cristian Romero to break the deadlock. And he converted a second-half penalty to put the Gunners back in front.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, Saka contested a very good battle with Destiny Udogie. And many may feel that the Tottenham man did extremely well given that he was on a yellow card from the 15th minute.

Bent shares what disappointed him about Bukayo Saka on Sunday

Spurs fans would have feared the worst when Udogie collected that yellow card. Saka has the ability to give any full-back in the division a headache.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the Italy international managed to keep his discipline and saw out the full 90 minutes. And Bent suggested that Saka missed a great opportunity to leave Tottenham at a major disadvantage.

“From an Arsenal perspective what disappointed me is that Saka had their left-back booked after the first 10 minutes. Not once after that did he run directly straight at him and try and get him off,” he told talkSPORT.

Saka has made an outstanding start to the campaign when you consider he has probably not his top gear just yet. He has still managed to score four goals and contribute three assists across the Premier League and the Champions League.

And he stepped up when the Gunners needed him on Sunday. It was such a composed penalty. And he forced the mistake which led to Romero putting the ball through his own net.

Perhaps he did miss a trick not making life harder for Udogie on Sunday. But Saka arguably did more than most to give Arsenal the bragging rights in the first derby of the season.