‘Not on the cards’: There’s been no suggestion that 47-year-old will be Spurs’ next manager – journalist











Graham Potter is not in the running to become the new manager of Tottenham.

That is according to Jack Pitt-Brooke who said on The View from the Lane that he’s not heard any suggestion that Potter will be in the frame to take over from Antonio Conte in north London, claiming that it would be a political minefield to go and appoint another former, failed Chelsea manager.

Of course, Spurs have a torrid history of hiring and subsequently firing, former Chelsea bosses, and Potter would be the latest in a long list of names that have crossed that particular London divide.

Luckily, though, it sounds as though the 47-year-old is not getting the Spurs job this time around.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Potter not in the frame

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Potter.

“I’ve not heard Potter’s name mentioned in connection with this at all. I don’t see how politically, they’ve had enough former Chelsea managers, so getting a failed former Chelsea manager is not on the cards,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Right decision

Daniel Levy has made a number of managerial blunders in recent years, but deciding to not hire Graham Potter is quite a smart move.

Indeed, while the Englishman is a good coach, he was hounded out of Chelsea for his lack of experience, and his stock has only fallen since then.

Potter needs to take on a much smaller job to re-establish his brand before making another run at a top six job.

Tottenham need to go for someone whose stock is on the rise rather than someone whose standing within the game has fallen off a cliff.

A few years ago, Potter would have been very much in the frame for this job, but now, Spurs shouldn’t even be considering him.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

