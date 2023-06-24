Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the process of revamping their squad in wake of an underwhelming season last time out.

Spurs also have a number of players who look like they no longer have a future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One of those is Giovani Lo Celso, who has not played a game for Tottenham since the winter of 2022.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Spurs attacking midfielder has spent the last 18 months out on loan at Villarreal.

Lo Celso’s Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2025, so his future is very much in the balance.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Argentina international is “not in Tottenham’s plans and could leave” this summer.

The journalist, writing on Twitter, says Lo Celso would like to return to La Liga after his positive Villarreal experience.

Apparently, two Spanish top-flight clubs are eyeing the Spurs player.

Barcelona are believed to be one of the clubs eyeing the Tottenham midfielder.

AS – via Sport Witness – has reported that Barca head coach Xavi sees Lo Celso as the ‘icing on the cake’.

Our view

Lo Celso is a quality player who has made waves in La Liga and also with the Argentina national team.

However, things just haven’t clicked for him at Tottenham and the best thing would be for a parting of the ways.

Lo Celso is reportedly on £100,000-a-week, which is a big salary for a player who isn’t playing at Spurs.

Hopefully Tottenham can get a decent sum for him. After all, his impressive displays have surely kept his value up.