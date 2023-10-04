Mikel Arteta is having a tough time when it comes to choosing his best XI at the moment.

Indeed, there has been a lot of chopping and changing at Arsenal this season. He has a real goalkeeping conundrum to contend with, he has left Gabriel Magalhaes on the bench at times this season, while Kai Havertz vs Fabio Vieira is it’s own incredibly divisive debate.

However, there’s one position that seems to be settled at the moment, and that’s up front.

Indeed, while Eddie Nketiah has played well, there’s no doubting that Gabriel Jesus is actually the top dog in that position, and speaking on The Breakdown Live, Adrian Clarke has re-iterated that point of view, claiming that Nketiah, while he has been playing well, is not currently a part of Arsenal’s strongest XI.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah not in Arsenal’s best XI

Clarke spoke about the 24-year-old and his role at Arsenal.

“It’s hard for strikers to be accurate because sometimes you don’t have control. Look, I know he doesn’t start tonight and I know he’s not in our strongest XI, but he’s playing ok Eddie. The last two games, Brentford in the cup and against Bournemouth, very good,” Clarke said.

Second-fiddle

Nketiah has been fantastic so far this season, and the fact that he’s still Arsenal’s second-choice striker is a testament to just how brilliant Arsenal are.

For the vast majority of teams in the Premier League, Nketiah would be a starter these days, but he’s only good enough to be a rotation option at Arsenal.

The Gunners are blessed to have two fantastic strikers on their books right now, and either man is more than capable of leading the line for Arsenal against any given opposition.