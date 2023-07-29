‘Not guaranteed he will stay’: Tottenham’s £55m player could still leave this summer

Tottenham’s squad is still incredibly bloated.

The north London club have plenty of deadwood that needs shifting, while there are some fringe players whose futures are up in the air.

It’s fair to assume that the likes of Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga will be on their way, but it’s less clear what the future holds for the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Djed Spence.

One player who fits into that category is Giovani Lo Celso.

It was reported last week that Lo Celso had been convinced to stay at Tottenham by Postecoglou, but according to Tom Barclay, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, there are still no guarantees that Lo Celso will end up staying at Spurs.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lo Celso could go

Barclay shared what he knows about the £55m man.

“Yeah, I think he was in one of the more advanced number eight roles, but it’s not guaranteed he will stay. As Ange said throughout, he’s giving everyone a chance, but they may discover by the end of this period that it’s not for them, and maybe he’s one of those, but it does seem like he could be someone I wouldn’t be surprised if he does stay and has a role to play next season,” Barclay said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Impressing

There’s still a chance that Lo Celso could go this summer, but from the outside looking in, it looks as though he could stay.

All he signs seem to suggest that he’s impressing in pre-season, and he’s made a fairly decent impact in the friendlies so far.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time before the transfer window closes, but something would have to go drastically wrong if Lo Celso were to leave Tottenham before the end of August at this point.

Don’t be shocked of Lo Celso has something of a revival at Spurs this season.