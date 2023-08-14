‘Not good enough’: BBC pundit slams £65,000-a-week Tottenham player for poor display

Tottenham played a very entertaining match in their first Premier League game of the season and Clinton Morrison was not impressed with one defender.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero scored their first goal, but had to be substituted straight after due to a concussion issue.

This saw centre-back Davinson Sanchez be substituted on during the first half. The difference in quality between Romero and Sanchez showed.

The Columbian defender is also one who has reportedly attracted interest and is apparently allowed to leave this summer, and Morrison was not happy with how he played in the game.

Clinton Morrison slates Sanchez

Following Brentford scoring their second goal of the game, which gave them the lead at the time, Morrison brought up the defensive performance of Sanchez and he wasn’t best pleased.

The BBC pundit said: “Same old problems for Tottenham defensively. Sanchez not good enough.” Luckily, Spurs did equalise and in the end the score remained 2-2.

The £65k-a-week player is no doubt someone who the club would not have expected to be involved in the match yesterday. The fact that he was their first replacement for Romero emphasises the need for more signings.

With the summer transfer window still open, Spurs do still have time to act, and they may do so now after the performance of Sanchez.

The player only won one of his three ground duels and lost possession seven times. There was some glimpses of hope as he won three of his four aerial duels.

It looks like Spurs are going to be a lot more exciting this season and it will be very interesting to see how well they can perform across the whole season.