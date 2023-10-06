Playing against this Liverpool team must be such a pain in the backside as a opposition player.

Not only do the Reds have immense technical quality within their squad, they have a style of play that is so suffocating.

Indeed, they don’t stop pressing for the entire 90 minutes, and even if you do manage to bypass their midfield and attack, good luck getting past their defence.

While the Reds’ defence has been leaky at times this season, they still have some of the most imposing defenders in world football in their backline, namely Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Morgan Gibbs-White has been discussing what it’s like to play against Van Dijk, and he says that, quite simply, there’s no way to get past him.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Van Dijk impossible to play against

Gibbs-White shared his verdict on the Liverpool defender.

“I want to pick my team, but the other team is so strong. Big Virg at the back, you’re not getting past him, full stop,” Gibbs-White.

Too good

Van Dijk isn’t the force he once was, but he’s still an irresistible force at centre-back.

The Dutchman is, in a lot of ways, simply too good at his job.

You can get past this Liverpool team down the flanks or by running in behind, but you can forget about it if you think there’s any way you’re going to be dribbling past this defence.

Gibbs-White is a very tricky player who loves to run with the ball and even he thinks that coming up against Van Dijk is an impossible task.

The Dutchman is one of the best defenders we’ve ever seen in this league, and we feel sorry for any attacker tasked with coming up against him.