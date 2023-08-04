‘Not for me’: Rio Ferdinand says £50m Arsenal player gets nowhere near the Manchester United team

Manchester United and Arsenal will both have visions of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners and the Red Devils are historically two of the biggest clubs in England, and after exciting summer windows, they’re looking up once again. But which team is better?

Well, Rio Ferdinand has tried to put together a combined XI of Arsenal and United players, and while he was rather impartial in most areas, he dug his heels in over one spot – right-back.

Ferdinand made it clear that he doesn’t think that Ben White would get into this United team, claiming that Erik Ten Hag actually has two better right-backs than White at his disposal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

White doesn’t get into the United team

Ferdinand discussed the £50M player on the SDS YouTube channel.

“He’s not better than the two right-backs at Man United. No, not for me [he wasn’t second best in the Premier League]. I thought Ben White was solid but that’s it. I think that’s the one area of their team where you look and think there is a room for a lot of improvement there, if they are going to challenge for more.

“White may be better defensively, but I think going forward Dalot is better than him.”

Has he been watching?

We can’t help but wonder if Rio Ferdinand has even been watching Arsenal recently.

Ben White was genuinely one of the very best right-backs in England last season, and to say that Manchester United have two better full-backs is ridiculous.

Both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been wildly inconsistent, while White didn’t put a foot wrong last season.

To put icing on the cake, right-back isn’t even White’s main position, and there’s still an argument that he’d get into the United team in that position.

In our view, White would walk into this United side.