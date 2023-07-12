‘Not fair’: Pundit says he really doesn’t like what Tottenham player has done to his teammates this summer

Gabby Agbonlahor has criticised Harry Kane for staying quiet as speculation over his immediate future with Tottenham Hotspur continues to rumble on.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Tottenham fans may not allow themselves to predict where Harry Kane will be playing his football next year. He is entering the final year of his contract. So Spurs are not exactly in a position to suggest that he will not leave for any price in this window.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

But what they will not do is let him leave on the cheap. Bayern Munich have now made two bids for the striker, with The Athletic reporting that the second offer was worth £60 million plus add-ons.

Agbonlahor criticises Harry Kane amid speculation over his future

Tottenham meanwhile, are prepared to offer Kane a contract worth £400,000-a-week, according to The Telegraph. And if he sticks around and does not sign a new deal, he will be able to leave on a free transfer next year.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

So all avenues appear to be open for the forward – which adds to the uncertainty. What has not become apparent however, is what Kane wants. The striker has not publicly declared where he sees his future lying.

To some that may seem understandable. Kane has not yet returned to training with Tottenham. So he may be holding off on making a decision for the time-being.

However, Agbonlahor believes that Kane is not being fair to Spurs by not making his intentions clear.

“If I’m Daniel Levy, I’m saying £100 million by 20th July, Bayern Munich, or forget about it. Harry Kane is staying. ‘I’ve got a year to try and make you sign a new contract, try and show you that we’re going in a new direction with the signings we’ve made’,” he told talkSPORT.

“Because it can’t carry on, it’s not fair on Spurs fans. It’s not fair on his teammates. And I think Harry Kane’s staying very quiet which I don’t like.”

In fairness to Kane, if he is not yet back at Hotspur Way – he is due back today (via The Athletic) – it is going to be difficult for him to make a decision on his future.

Tottenham are heading for an exciting new chapter under Ange Postecoglou. But Kane will probably want to see what it is all about for himself.

He will also be aware that it would be a huge risk to declare his desire to leave right now. Ultimately, Bayern are surely some way short of offering what Tottenham want.

The worst case scenario for Kane – if he wants to leave – would be to make it clear that he wants to go, only to end up staying because no-one was willing to meet Spurs’ asking price.

It is also possible that Kane is open to all possibilities right now. And thus, he may feel that there is little need to provide an update.