Leeds United are in the market for a new goalkeeper, and Alexander Nubel is one name who has come to the fore in recent weeks.

The Bayern Munich stopper has been linked with a move to the Whites, but, in all honesty, it was tough to decipher how much there was behind this rumour.

Indeed, whenever you see Leeds linked with a player from a club like Bayern Munich it’s fair to take it with a pinch of salt.

However, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, there may be some legs to this one as he says that Leeds are not denying that Nubel is someone they have looked at bringing in.

Unfortunately though, Hay noted that all the noises coming from Germany seem to suggest that the 26-year-old is heading elsewhere.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nubel an option

Hay shared what he knows about the goalkeeper.

“He’s at Bayern Munich. They have been. Not denying that he’s someone they’ve thought about. All the noises in Germany suggest that he’s going to Stuttgart but we will see. They looked at James Trafford, and there are others they like, Freddie Woodman and Angus Gunn,” Hay said.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Get him

As Hay says, it sounds as though Nubel could be headed to Stuttgart, but this is a deal that Leeds shouldn’t give up on.

Daniel Farke will know all about Nubel from his time in the Bundesliga, and if he thinks he’s good enough, he should be brought in.

You really can’t underestimate how important it is for a manager to have a goalkeeper he trusts, and if Farke thinks Nubel is the man for him, Leeds need to do all they can to get this one done.

This is definitely a situation to keep an eye on.