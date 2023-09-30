Arsenal are in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Bournemouth in a 3pm BST away kickoff.

Chris Sutton, writing on BBC Sport, has backed Mikel Arteta’s Gunners to edge past Andoni Iraola’s Cherries on the road.

“I am still not convinced by Bournemouth,” wrote Sutton, who predicted a 1-0 Arsenal win.

“A new coach has come in, Andoni Iraola, but have they improved from last season under Gary O’Neil? I am not so sure they have.

“Arsenal have a few injury concerns at the moment, including Bukayo Saka.

“Their squad will be stretched for this game but I still think they will find a way through, and squeak a victory.”

Arsenal are in good form at present, but have a number of injury worries ahead of three big games in the space of eight days.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Fabio Vieira and Declan Rice are doubts going into the game.

As per The Mirror, the trio of Saka, Saliba and Rice have travelled with the rest of the squad after being seen signing autographs for fans outside the team hotel.

The Gunners reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in midweek as they ran out 1-0 winners over Brentford.

And last weekend, they drew 2-2 with Tottenham in the North London derby to remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Our view

This is the sort of fixture that could present a shock.

On paper, Arsenal will be favourites. However, with so many injury doubts and playing away, they could struggle.

Meanwhile, the Cherries are yet to win in the league this season, so they’ll be working especially hard to cause an upset.

I predict a draw between the two sides. Let’s go with 1-1.