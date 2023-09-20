Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali has now refused to rule out a move back to AC Milan in the future after facing his old side last night.

Tonali was speaking to Mediaset in Italy via Fabrizio Romano on X.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The midfielder said he couldn’t hide his relationship with Milan and said he couldn’t close the door on a move one day.

Tonali said: “Return to AC Milan one day? I don’t know… I’d pay to know my future. Maybe yes, maybe not. Football is strange.

“I’m not closing the door to AC Milan.

“I can’t and won’t hide my love, passion for Milan.”

Of course, the 23-year-old probably wouldn’t have expected to face his old side so soon after leaving.



Tonali arrived in Newcastle for £55m in the summer and has now begun to struggle for form.

The Italian made a lightning quick start on his full debut scoring against Aston Villa but has since suffered in some games.

And along with Alexander Isak, Tonali did have a difficult night back at the San Siro.

Although Newcastle fans are likely to understand Tonali’s position, they would surely prefer that he was fully focused on his Newcastle career.

It was reported that Tonali was forced out of Milan this summer and didn’t actually want to leave the club.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

And that surely will be a lingering concern for Newcastle fans if Tonali does continue to have a tough time on the pitch.

Of course, we are still very early on in Tonali’s time in England and he will need to be afforded time.

As fans saw during his career in Milan, Newcastle have signed an extraordinary talent in Tonali, a player who can help them progress to the next level.

And even if Tonali still reminisces of his time in Italy, he could soon be a cult hero in Tyneside.