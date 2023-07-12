Throughout this summer there has been a lot of talk about Liverpool moving for Khephren Thuram.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, the Nice midfielder is no longer a target for the Reds after they secured a deal for Dominik Szboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian has been brought in as the Reds’ second signing of the summer, and according to Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, his arrival has kyboshed the pursuit of Thuram.

Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Thuram no longer an option

Jacobs shared what he knows about Thuram.

“For Liverpool it’s about incomings for now and to continue this revamp which I think is going to see them add one more midfielder. I think the one to watch there is Lavia, Khephren Thuram is now not being pursued due to Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrival,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Why not?

This doesn’t make all that much sense for us.

Yes, Szoboszlai has added some more depth to the Reds’ midfield, but he’s not a carbon copy of Thuram by any stretch of the imagination.

It has been reported that Jurgen Klopp thought that the player was ‘perfect’ earlier this summer, but something has clearly changed on that front as the Merseyside club have pivoted towards a different, more expensive target.

In our view, Liverpool should still be after a player like Thuram rather than Romeo Lavia, but, by the sounds of it, the transfer isn’t happening at this point.

One thing is for sure, Thuram is good enough to be playing in the Premier League and he deserves to get a big move this summer.