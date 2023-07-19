Nicolas Pepe has not been invited back to Arsenal at all this summer.

It’s not been surprising at all to see that Pepe hasn’t been involved in the Gunners’ pre-season tours to either Germany or the USA, but according to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, Pepe hasn’t even been back to London Colney for assessment or medical tests.

Pepe is, quite clearly, surplus to requirements at Arsenal, but the fact that he’s not even been invited back to train at all would suggest that there is absolutely no way back for him in north London.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pepe not invited back

Watts shared what he knows about the so-called ‘talented‘ winger.

“As far as I’m aware, he has not even come back to England yet. He’s not been at Colney at all. The fact he’s not been back for training yet not even to be assessed or any medical tests, it makes you think something has been agreed or is in the offing this summer. We don’t know of firm offers for Pepe yet,” Watts said.

“I find it really interesting that he’s not come back yet, he’s not been invited back at all, he’s just where he is in the world keeping fit, training, it all points towards a contract termination I think.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s worst signing

There are no two ways about it, Pepe has to be considered Arsenal’s worst signing ever.

£72m on a player who barely made an impact and has now been completely frozen out of the side is ridiculous.

Luckily, the signing of Pepe hasn’t hung around Arsenal like an albatross as Mikel Arteta’s side are now looking stronger than ever, but in years to come, we may well look back at this as the worst signing the Gunners ever made.

It would appear that Pepe has played his final game for Arsenal.