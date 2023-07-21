Tottenham could well sign both Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who has been discussing Spurs’ hunt for a new defence heading into the summer.

Spurs are in desperate need of a revamp at the back, and according to the journalist, Tapsoba and Van de Ven remain the top targets.

The widespread view has been that Spurs could end up signing either Tapsoba or Van de Ven this summer, but Gold has now stated on his YouTube channel, that Spurs haven’t ruled out the idea of signing both players now.

Spurs could sign both

Gold shared what he knows about Tottenham’s centre-back hunt.

“It’s all about centre-backs really, that’s where the next changes have to come,” Gold said.

“We know the top targets, we know it’s Van de Ven and Tapsoba and talks have happened with Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. It’s not been entirely ruled out that they could go for both, but that would require getting everyone out.”

Expensive

This would be a real statement of intent if Tottenham were to get these two deals done.

Tapsoba is reportedly valued at £45m, while Van de Ven is said to be valued at £10m cheaper, so that would be a combined value of £80m.

Of course, you have to spend big to sign the best players in football these days, but it has to be said that this would be a huge outlay from Spurs in a summer where they’ve already spent big money on James Maddison.

Keep an eye on these two as Tottenham continue to try to improve their defensive situation.