‘Not been able’: Gary Neville says £57m player hasn’t been good enough after Arsenal got outbid for him

To say Manchester United are in a bad state at the moment would be an understatement.

The Red Devils, once again, find themselves in a spot of bother, and, as ever, decisions behind the scenes from years gone by are being questioned.

Recruitment strategy is being critiqued on a daily basis, but, interestingly, Gary Neville has given the club the benefit of the doubt on some of their signings.

Speaking on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Neville has stated that United do often sign the right players, noting that many top clubs are chasing these same signings before they end up at Old Trafford, but, for some reason, it just doesn’t work out at United.

Neville named the likes of Harry Maguire and Alexis Sanchez as examples, while he also noted that Arsenal wanted to sign Lisandro Martinez before his £57m move to Old Trafford, where, Neville says, he hasn’t done the business.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Martinez not done enough since Arsenal were outbid

Neville spoke about some of United’s signings.

“Let’s take Harry Maguire for instance. Man City wanted him and United outbid them, City wanted Alexis Sanchez, other clubs wanted the players we’ve gone and signed. Arsenal wanted Lisandro Martinez at one point and United paid more. My point is that United have signed players other top clubs have wanted, but when they’ve come here, they’ve not been able to do the business,” Neville said.

Whose fault is it?

This is a recurring theme at Manchester United, and we can’t help but ponder whose fault this is.

As Neville says, the likes of Maguire, Sanchez and Martinez were wanted by other top clubs, but their levels dropped after their moves to Manchester were confirmed.

Is it due to the manager? Well there’s been a few different coaches since some of these signings were made, or is it the general culture at the club?

We’re not privy to what happens behind the scenes at Old Trafford, but everything you hear suggests it’s an utter mess.

Would a player like Martinez have been better at Arsenal? It’s hard to say, but it’s an interesting thought to ponder as United’s plight continues.