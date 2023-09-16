‘Not available’: Postecoglou confirms that £27m Spurs player will not play vs Sheffield United

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that one Tottenham player will not be available for the game against Sheffield United.

The Tottenham manager was speaking in his press conference today and Football.London shared what he had to say about players available for the Premier League match.

The Spurs player who will miss the game on the weekend is Giovani Lo Celso. Speaking in his press conference, Postecoglou said: “”He’s not available for this weekend. He trained with us yesterday but we’re going to give it another week.”

The good news for the club is the fact that the Argentinian midfielder looks to be close to returning to full fitness.

Lo Celso not available to face Sheffield United

The £27 million man impressed his new boss during pre-season as he score two goals in three friendlies that he played.

This season Lo Celso has only featured once and that was against Bournemouth. For the last match against Burnley, he was not in the squad due to his injury.

Now, it looks like the injury is still affecting him. Despite him not playing many minutes this season it is important for the manager to have a fully fit squad.

Squad depth is key in this division and therefore Postecoglou will be gutted to not have the 27 year-old available for selection.

Lo Celso will be hoping to get himself back for the game next week but for now it looks like he will have to wait on the sidelines.

The good news is that he has been in training so he should be able to return to the Spurs squad sooner rather than later.