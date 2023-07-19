Alessandro Bastoni is a player Tottenham have been obsessed with in recent years.

For the past two years, we’ve been hearing non-stop about how much Spurs would love to sign Bastoni, but, once again, it looks as though the defender will not be heading to north London.

The £53m man is a player Spurs would love, but according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Debrief Podcast, he, quite simply, isn’t available this summer and will not be joining Tottenham.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Bastoni not available

Jacobs shared what he knows about Bastoni.

“We know the type of targets Tottenham are looking at, there was historical interest in Milan Skriniar who has gone to PSG, Bastoni who is not available from Inter, and it struck me that in that position, every time we talk about centre-backs they have to assume the responsibility of a central midfielder,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Shame

How are we still in this situation where Bastoni is still a player who would improve Tottenham ten-fold?

Spurs have wanted this player for years at this point, they have known they want to sign a new left-sided centre-back for four transfer windows, and yet, they still haven’t fixed it.

Bastoni would come in and fix a number of Spurs’ problems from day one, but sadly, Inter Milan want to keep him at the club and when Inter take a firm stance on a player, it’s hard to change their minds.

Luckily, Tottenham are already in the market for alternatives with the likes of Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba linked, and while Bastoni won’t be coming, Spurs may finally be able to forget the idea of signing the Italian if they get the right alternative through the door this summer.